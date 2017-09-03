FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
hailey baldwin Hazel E tamar braxton demario jackson nicki minaj Vincent Herbert blac chyna Tamra Judge amber portwood blake shelton remy ma Dwyane Wade tamron hall Gabourey Sidibe danielle staub bella thorne beyonce cheryl cole t.i. kenya moore shannon beador Romeo Miller derek peth
Home » Entertainment

“LHHH” Star Hazel E’s Boyfriend Rose Burgandy Calls Out Ray J And Lil Fizz

Ricki Mathers Posted On 09/03/2017
0
1.2K Views
0


Rose BurgandySource: TMZ

There’s no shortage of drama between any of the stars in the “Love and Hip Hop” franchise, but it seems that the stars of “Love and Hip Hop Hollywood” are the ones with the most animosity towards one another — on and off camera. Now, a young newcomer to the Los Angeles edition is taking the time to defend his leading lady by calling out all that are associated with her enemies.

If you’ve been following the story lines on the show, you would know that Alexis Sky is only one of Masika Kalysha’s many enemies. Hazel E has a longstanding beef with the mother of Fetty Wap’s child and in previews for upcoming episodes, it appears that the rapper will team up with Alexis Sky to attack Masika.

Masika’s allies include Moniece Slaughter and Nia Riley. For the most part, Nia seems to be there some of the time, but Slaughter has taken it upon herself to stand behind Kalysha 100%.

In that, Hazel E’s boyfriend has called out her baby’s father Lil Fizz. On his Instagram, Burgandy posted a news article with a caption that accuses Fizz and “LHHH” star Boobie of being gay for hanging out with Zell Swag.

The season also kicked off with Ray J losing a bet and the punishment was having to produce a song with Hazel E. Burgandy also said that Ray J was gay for agreeing to go get his sperm count tested with his co-stars Safaree Samuels and A1.

His homophobic rant was met with deserved criticism from followers and a response from Moniece who defended Ray J and Lil Fizz.

Masika chimed in to claim that she and Hazel E already physically fought. The rumor is that VH1 captured it all on cameras and it will be shown later in the season.

Advertisement

Do you think Hazel and Masika will ever stop beefing?

Post Views: 1,205

Read more about Hazel E Masika Kalysha Lil Fizz love and hip hop Moniece Slaughter ray j Rose Burgandy

Advertisement

You may also like
‘LHH’ Star Rah Ali Calls Remy Ma Corny And Wack For Calling Out Nicki Minaj Again At The VMA’s
09/03/2017
Keyshia Cole Wanted To Get With Floyd Mayweather Junior Bad!
08/29/2017
Is Love And Hip Hop Star Yandy Smith Pregnant?
08/27/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *