‘LHHATL’ Star Shooter Gates’ Son Tragically Killed

There is some heartbreaking news coming from one of the stars of “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta.” Shooter Gates, husband of Sierra Gates, announces on Instagram that he’s currently dealing with the sudden loss of his eldest son.

The young man’s name was Rod JR and there aren’t any details of what exactly happened. Some are speculating that it was a car accident but the Instagram of Sierra hints at gun violence.

Shooter posted a photo of the victim with a sad caption that read: “SO LOST FOR WORDS THE ONLY THING THATS KEEPING ME SANE IS I KNOW THE GOOD LORD DONT MAKE NO MISTAKES MY SON CALLED ME YESTERDAY AND SAID A DAD I SEEN YOU AND MY BROTHERS AT MAIN EVENT I SAID YEA COME ON OUT HERE WITH US. HE SAID NO TODAY DAD WE HAVING A PARTY AT MY SPOT. I SAID OK SON BE SAFE HIT ME LATER HE SAID OK I NEVER GOT THE CHANCE TO SAY I LOVE YOU AGAIN. IN OTHER WORDS TELL YOUR LOVE ONES YOU LOVED THEM EVERYDAY CAUSE YOU NEVER KNOW WHEN THE GOOD LORD IS GOING TO CALLED THEM HOME.”

The mourning father went on to say: “I BEEN THROUGH ALOT IN MY LIFE BUT I THINK THIS IS THE HARDEST SHIT EVER. A PARENT IS NEVER SUPPOSED TO BURY HIS CHILD A CHILD SUPPOSED TO BURY HIS PARENTS. I HAVE TO BE STRONG FOR YOUR BROTHERS AND SISTER I DONT KNOW HOW TO EXPLAIN THIS TO THEM SINCE YOU WAS THEY ROLE MODEL. THEY GO ON YOUR INSTAGRAM PAGE EVERYDAY AND CHECK ON THEY BROTHER AND THEY TELL ME EVERYTHING YOU DOING EACH AND EVERY DAY.”

He ended the tribute by stating that Rod JR will be with his grandfather now and to fly high. Friends of the family and fans of the show offered their condolences in the comments and many were asking what happened.

Social media users took to Sierra Gates’ profile and assumed that the loss may be due to a shooting that took place.

She posted her own tribute that brought light to the victims of gun violence by writing: “Dear shooters, Before you pull that trigger just know you are taking someone’s child. Brother. Best friend. Uncle. Dad. The list goes on. My Sons & Daughter big brother is gone and I have to explain to them why. Rest [email protected] I love you we will miss you so much. @eg_smiles @goodshooter& #Phill I’m so sorry love you guys.”

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this time.