‘LHHATL’ Star Lil Scrappy Finally Found Bambi Benson — With A Camera Crew In Tow!

Operation #findthebam has now been changed to #foundthebam because Lil Scrappy completed his mission by surprising his leading lady, Bambi Benson, in an Atlanta club on August 19. The rapper was not alone, there was a camera crew that caught the whole thing on tape.

It’s been a few months since the couple called off their engagement, much to the dismay of Momma Dee, and Scrappy headed for Miami. Since then, the 31-year-old model has outed him for his immature behavior, exposed how many of his expenses she covered, and even said that she would never get back with him again.

Well, it looks like Scrappy’s romantic gestures worked because for the past week he’s been determined, with the help of social media, to get his ex back. Celebrity Insider reported that Benson was softening up to the thought of reuniting with the reality star, and when he showed up at an appearance last night, the 31-year-old seemed absolutely smitten!

#foundthebam A post shared by Lil Scrappy (@reallilscrappy) on Aug 19, 2017 at 11:16pm PDT

The 33-year-old is glowing due to the fact that he’s finally getting the chance to apologize and make everything right.

As soon as fans saw that Scrappy showed up with cameras rolling, they went to warn Bambi that it may all be a ploy for Scrappy’s rumored role on “Love and Hip Hop Miami” that’s currently filming.

Some even accused her of being a part of the stunt. Rest assured, Bambi claims that she isn’t on any show right now.

She took to Instagram to say: “#GM … I’m just out here living my regular Lil life. I’m not on ANY tv show and I’ve never been a #StoryLineH* … you see me on a handful of episodes per season doing the regular non entertaining sh** I normally do right? I was only on #LHH because of Scrapp … that was his sh**, I was just around so nah … this ain’t for tv”

Do you think Scrappy’s motive was to get a more interesting story line or does he really love and miss The Bam?