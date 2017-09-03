‘LHH’ Star Rah Ali Calls Remy Ma Corny And Wack For Calling Out Nicki Minaj Again At The VMA’s

Rah Ali has been put in the middle of a war between Remy Ma and Nicki Minaj. The reality star finally got the chance to address everything from how the beef started between her and her former friends and the recent stunt the rapper pulled by calling out Minaj once again.

In a segment called “Raq Rants,” Rashida Ali held nothing back. If you watched “Love and Hip Hop” you would know that Rah Ali and Remy were once best friends until they got into a huge argument.

Remy seemingly replaced Rah Ali with Yandy Smith, who she already didn’t like. Rah went on to explain that she and Nicki Minaj have been friends for a while, and said that Remy was angered by their friendship which was very hypocritical of her.

It’s understandable why she would find it to be ironic because Remy Ma became friends with Yandy knowing that they had beef with each other and long after Rah Ali started hanging with the “Anaconda” singer.

Ali also commented on that awkward Nicki diss from Sunday night’s VMA’s. Papoose’s wife was supposed to send viewers to a commercial break but took some of the time to say “Nicki, what’s Good?”

When asked what she thought about it, Rah Ali said that it was corny and wack. She added that Remy just wanted to stay in the headlines.

Her opinion is validated due to the fact that Nicki hasn’t brought up Remy’s name in ages. The rap artist dropped her hit “No Frauds” and since then moved on to other projects.

Minaj paid no mind to the 37-year-old considering that she was too busy performing in a show-closing number with Katy Perry.

It’s unlikely that Nicki will be speaking on her feud with Remy Ma unless she includes a song on her upcoming album.

Advertisement

Do you think Nicki Minaj is interested in keeping the fight with Remy going?