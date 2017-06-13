Less On The Set And More At Home! Cameron Diaz Opens Up About Her Career And Marriage

In a recent interview during Goop’s Wellness Summit in Culver City, California, Cameron Diaz spoke about the break in her career and also unveiled how things are going home, alongside husband Benji Madden.

The 44-years old actress revealed that she opted to put her career second and just tries to complete herself. Diaz said that she needed to discover herself because she felt lost, not even knowing who she really was.

But Cameron’s step back from her career represented a chance to have more family time, and she has nothing to regret, having by her side such a supporting and caring spouse, Benji Madden.

The ‘Charlie’s Angels’ star talked very much about the love of her life, opening up and saying that while they might be very different, they also have a lot of similarities and sharing the same values. We really wonder if she likes any Good Charlotte songs…

The beautiful blonde continued and explained what she exactly means by that.

Cameron Diaz said that she feels most men objectified women, but she has never felt that from Madden, who is different from other men because he sees her as a partner, equal in every way.

But Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow asked Diaz a very interesting question – why did Cameron wait so long (41-years old) to get married?

The actress said, with a smile on her face, that she could not find the right person. She experimented, of course, had lots of boyfriends, but never felt like any of those guys were husband material.

Advertisement

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden got married in 2015 at their home in Beverly Hills, after months of dating. Although there were some voices who claimed this will be a failed marriage, their relationship seems to be just perfect!