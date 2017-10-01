Leslie Jones Shares Awkward Selfie With Beyoncé – She Admits She Was “So Nervous”

Leslie Jones made a name for herself with the show, Saturday Night Live, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t get nervous when fraternizing with other celebrities including Jay-Z and Beyoncé. Jones shared two selfies last night at the SNL afterparty with the pair, but the first photo wasn’t quite as glamorous-looking as Leslie hoped.

In the picture where she’s standing alongside Beyoncé, she wrote, “I take the worst pics ever. ThankGod Beyoncé is just so f***ing beautiful.” She continued, “Thanks for the picture Queen B!! I was so nervous!!”

In the post with Jay-Z, she wrote, “Jay-Z is a lyrical beast! Thanks for the pic! Again, so nervous!”

Despite her nerves, it isn’t the first time Jones has hung out with Hollywood’s favorite couple. When Solange Knowles was a guest star on SNL last year, the comedian shared multiple pictures online with Jay and Bey. In a goofy tweet, she wrote, “Ok, now y’all know I’m the s**t right!! Illuminati!”

Leslie started working on SNL in 2014 as a writer, but after making a few appearances on the Weekend Update, she was pushed up to a full-time cast member.

In July of 2016, she found herself at the center of controversy when Twitter trolls made fun of her online leading to the banning of provocateur, Milo Yiannopoulous. After Ghostbusters was released, many online claimed the movie “wasn’t that great” and was merely a film with a political agenda. Whether that’s the case or not, It appears as if Leslie is thrilled to get the chance to hang out with Jay and Bey for the second time.