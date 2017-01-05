Leonardo DiCaprio to Present the Golden Globes

Leonardo DiCaprio has won the Golden Globe three times during his acting career, and now, on Sunday, for the first time, the actor was given the great honor to also present the famous award ceremony.

The Golden Globe Awards announced that DiCaprio is going to be one of the gala’s presenters on Wednesday, the other one being well-known Saturday Night Live comedian and actor Kristen Wiig.

The announcement was done via Golden Globes’ official Twitter account, the tweet reading:

“We can confirm that @LeoDiCaprio and Kristen Wiig will be presenters at the 74th #GoldenGlobes on Jan 8!”

Previously, it was made known that stars like Viola Davis, Sylvester Stallone, John Hamm, Chris Hemsworth, Brie Larson, Sofia Vergara, Zoe Saldana, Gal Gadot, Carl Weathers, Matt Damon, Amy Schumer, Reese Witherspoon and others would be presenters at the 74th Golden Globes.

Ever since 1943, when the first edition of the Awards took place, they have been presented by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. As motion picture enthusiasts already know, the prestigious awards show recognizes quality content in both film and television.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s acting was awarded at the Golden Globes three times for The Aviator, The Wolf of Wall Street and The Revenant. Furthermore, he’s also been nominated no less than 11 times for his performance in the 1994 film What’s Eating Gilbert Grape.

This year, the Golden Globes will be hosted by Jimmy Fallon. He has previously hosted the Primetime Emmy Awards in 2010 and co-hosted the 2001 MTV Movie Awards and 2002 MTV Video Music Awards.

The Golden Globes will be airing on Sunday, January 8 on NBC.

The huge ceremony will be produced by Dick Clark Productions, the team that was accused of purposefully meddling with the audio at Mariah Carey’s New Year’s Eve performance.

During the ceremony, Meryl Streep will be honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award.

The nominations were already announced last month by Don Cheadle, Laura Dern and Anna Kendrick.

