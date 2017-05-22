Leonardo DiCaprio Hits The Clubs With A Mystery Brunette

As CI readers know, Leonardo DiCaprio broke up with his model girlfriend Nina Agdal just eight days ago. Despite the hasty breakup, the actor hasn’t wasted any time meeting new women.

The 42-year-old Academy Award winner was spotted hanging out with a beautiful brunette while out in Los Angeles on Saturday night.

There is no doubt The Revenant actor charmed the woman as she shot him a big smile while looking up at him during their conversation.

The guys night out was joined by a few of his friends including fellow actor Lukas Haas.

The outing comes not long after Leo and his model girlfriend Nina Agdal called an end to their relationship.

A source revealed the pair decided it was a good idea to break up but they are still on good terms.

The pair was together for over a year. They were last seen together in West Hollywood on the 9th of May where they were side by side at a table outside eating fish tacos and sushi.

The couple was both dressed very casually, and Leonardo was seen checking his phone often, and they didn’t appear to be into each other anymore.

In March, Leo was seen with Nina at her 25th birthday party in St. Barts, and at that time it looked like their relationship was going well according to a source.

The couple wasn’t very public about their relationship and were never seen on the red carpet together.

Not only that, but they lived in different cities. Leo owns a home in Los Angeles and spends most of his time there while the model resides in New York City. They were first seen together at the Up and Down Club in the Big Apple.