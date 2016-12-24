Leonardo DiCaprio Having Fun with Models behind His Girlfriend’s Back

If he isn’t already, Leonardo DiCaprio should be in trouble with his Victoria’s Secrets model girlfriend Nina Agdal. The Oscar winning actor has been around a few women lately and he was definitely enjoying and welcoming the attention.

According to an eyewitness, DiCaprio was quite touchy-feely with some models while out in the city having fun with a few famous buddies.

The group of partying men was also together with not more nor less than nine models and seemed to have the time of their lives.

“Leo was out for Jonah Hill‘s birthday along with Tobey Mcguire,” explained the witness who also added that the celebration was held at hot spot Catch in Los Angeles on December 19. “They were hanging out with nine models at the table.”

The source also noted that while “the boys were clearly having a blast,” Leonardo was getting more and more distracted by the beautiful women across the table from him.

Furthermore, while the night progressed, things got steamy and “Leo was kissing some model’s neck that was definitely not Nina.” Although the woman he was making out with was definitely not his girlfriend, the source stated that “she was his typical type —some blonde model.”

“Tobey also seems to be revealing in the single life, hanging with Leo and his model groupies,” added the eyewitness.

Although it seems shocking that the actor chose to simply cheat on his lover without any shame like that, the fans probably know that this is not the first time DiCaprio was caught fooling around with women that were not Nina Agdal.

In July, when he had just started dating Nina, DiCaprio was spotted out in St. Tropez, in the company of a few brunettes. The actor left the club at 5 A.M. and he was not alone.

Despite that, the relationship seemed to be going well until they had a huge fight in November when they were in French Polynesia celebrating his 42nd birthday.