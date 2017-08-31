Leonardo DiCaprio Donates $1 Million For Victims Of Hurricane Harvey

Leonardo DiCaprio joined a list of celebrities who have pledged donations to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. He donated the cash via the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation to the newly established United Way Harvey Recovery Fund.

The newly created fund that was announced by United Way Worldwide on Wednesday, August 30 ‘will distribute 100 percent of donations for recovery in the affected areas, community by community, in the months and years ahead.’

The $1 million from DiCaprio’s Foundation is the inaugural donation to the fund.

‘We are incredibly grateful for the generosity of Leonardo DiCaprio and his foundation,’ United Way Worldwide President and CEO, Brian Gallagher, said in a statement.

‘Responding to Hurricane Harvey requires the best of all of us–and that’s what this gift represents.’

He continued saying that, ‘United Way’s Harvey Recovery Fund will provide much-needed help for the communities along the Gulf Coast where lives have been changed forever.’

Terry Tamminen, CEO of the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation, also stated, ‘We hope others will step up and support the United Way and other organizations.’

In the past, Leo’s foundation has donated to recovery efforts following the 2004 tsunami, the Haiti earthquake, and the Hurricane Sandy as well.

Hurricane Harvey struck Texas at peak intensity on August 25, and it has caused at least 31 deaths and huge economic losses which are estimated to range from $10 billion to $160 billion.

FEMA director, Brock Long, called Harvey the worst disaster in the whole Texas history.

By Wednesday evening, the disaster has been downgraded to a tropical depression.

This is fukn crazy.. #PortArthur is under water.. All that flying to space and bomb dropping.. This should be swarming wit helicopters and boats.. #HurricaneHarvey A post shared by KANG (@raspy_rawls) on Aug 30, 2017 at 8:09pm PDT

Kevin Hart challenged more celebrities to donate to the hurricane relief efforts after he offered $25,000 to help those affected by the storm.

The Kardashians, Jennifer Lopez and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, Dwayne The Rock Johnson, Chris Brown, T.I., DJ Khaled, Ellen DeGeneres, Chris Young, and Jared Leto – these are only a few names who have responded to the challenge.

Advertisement

Beyonce Knowles is also working with her pastor to help the victims, and Sandra Bullock has donated $1 million to American Red Cross to help the families affected by the storm that hit Houston. Our hearts and thoughts are with all the families affected by this disaster.