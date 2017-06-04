Leonardo DiCaprio Calls For Action As A Result Of Trump Pulling Out Of Climate Deal

Climate change activist, Leonardo DiCaprio, has just offered a way to protest President Donald Trump’s decision to pull the United States out of the international agreement to fight rising temperatures and support organizations that take the issue very seriously. Donald Trump revealed his decision to abandon the Paris Agreement.

The Paris agreement includes nearly every other nation. The United States is the second-largest emitter of greenhouse gases and this is the reason for which the president’s choice is quite a blow to the global effort to fight climate change.

Trump has referred to this whole issue as being a hoax in the past, and he has become quite famous for being a climate change denier.

The actor who starred in Before the Flood movie which is a 2016 documentary about the climate change urged his fans and friends on Twitter to support three activist organizations.

These organizations are Stand Up America, Indivisible, and the National Resources Defence Council.

The latter is currently collecting donations to fund legal action against Trump and his policies on environment problems.

Leonardo stated that the planet suffered the day when Trump’s decision was taken and he also said that it is more important than ever to take action.

The call to back out of the agreement which was brokered back in December 2015 was derided by former President Barack Obama, the United States and more scores coming from other world leaders.

The are more celebrities who chimed in with their two cents as well. For instance, John Legend said over Twitter that the issue is an urgent one and that people really have to vote in 2018.

Michael Moore called Trump’s decision a crime against humanity, and he stated that trumps put America first and Planet Earth last.

‘This admitted predator has now expanded his predatory acts to the entire planet. #ParisAccord.’

Chelsea Handler also said that she is guessing that Donald Trump doesn’t see the irony in making this announcement to leave the Paris Agreement while standing in a garden. Katy Perry also wrote that we should all remember our children, their children and all children who will be left to live with the results of such a decision.