Leonardo DiCaprio And Model Elizabeth Turner Spotted Hitting The Beach Together

Does Leonardo DiCaprio have his eyes on Elizabeth Turner? The well-known womanizer as he is known has been spending some time with the 25-year-old model after his split from Nina Agdal earlier this year, and they were most recently seen going to the beach together in Malibu during the Labor Day weekend.

In some pics that were obtained by Daily Mail, the actor was hanging out with the model who is 17 years younger than him at the Sunday party on September 3.

found my new happy place 🐞🐢🦋🦎🦀 A post shared by Liz Turner (@elizabethcturner) on Aug 24, 2017 at 5:00pm PDT

He was dressed casually in a T-shirt, hat, and shorts and he was playing volleyball with his friends on the beach.

Meanwhile, Elizabeth stripped down to a two-piece bikini and frolicked in the waves as she let her long hair get blown away by the wind.

In other photos, Elizabeth sported a white long-sleeved shirt and denim shorts while she looked at her cell phone.

She was also spotted walking past the guys as they were playing volleyball.

Adrien Brody and Lukas Haas were among more famous guests at the party.

Leo and Elizabeth previously hung out together in St. Tropez. They were seen aboard a yacht with Tobey Maguire and a host of other beauties a few weeks ago.

Leo has not been in an exclusive relationship since breaking up from Nina Agdal, whom he dated for about a year.

happy birthday Queen Beyonce we loves you ❤️ Happy Birthday to everyone who has a birthday in the month of September! ✨ #leonardodicaprio _______________________________________________Leo , #PenelopeCruz and #Beyonce attend GIORGIO ARMANI Prive in Los Angeles at Private Residence A post shared by Leonardo DiCaprio ツ (@leonardcdicaprio) on Sep 4, 2017 at 5:56am PDT

He was rumored to be dating model Lorena Rae, but his rep insisted that they’re not a couple.

Leo has recently donated to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts via his Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation. He gave a million dollars to the newly established United Way Harvey Recovery Fund.

There are more celebrities who have offered donations to help the victims of the disaster, including Kevin Hart, Sandra Bullock, The Kardashians, Jennifer Lopez and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, Dwayne The Rock Johnson, Chris Brown, T.I., DJ Khaled, Ellen DeGeneres, Chris Young and Jared Leto.