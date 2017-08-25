Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet: Friendship Strong After 20 Years

The romantic escapades that iconic stars are able to portray on the big screen always have an indelible effect on the pop culture landscape and our own sentimental hearts. An aptly matched duo with steamy chemistry alongside a riveting- and sometimes tragic- story really pulls at the heartstrings of many.

There is sometimes a convergence of this fanatical, fictitious love that translates off screen. Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams of The Notebook fame are a good example. But no one quite comes close to the shipwrecked epic that bolstered Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet to fame 20 years ago. Titanic remains an integral film in our romantic lexicon.

What’s more is that these two stars have been close friends since the filming of the movie. They are so close that they often talk fondly of one another on red carpets, made another film together (Revolutionary Road), vacation together and even include each other in heartfelt speeches when accepting acting accolades. To many onlookers, they seem like the would-be couple that never took a risk, yet remained safely and contentedly in the realm of friendship.

Even as recently as last week, they were seen vacationing in Saint Tropez. Candid pictures show the two walking beach side in the blaring sun. Recently, Winslet covered the U.K version of Glamour where she adoring spoke of Dicaprio and their friendship which has stood the test of time. She recalled a recent conversation between the two by saying, “you don’t even want to know the last conversation we had because it was so funny and made me laugh so much. We found ourselves saying to each other, ‘Can you imagine if the world really knew the stupid things we say?’ I’m not going to tell you what we actually talk about, but yeah, we’re very, very close.”

She recalled a recent conversation between the two by saying, "you don't even want to know the last conversation we had because it was so funny and made me laugh so much. We found ourselves saying to each other, 'Can you imagine if the world really knew the stupid things we say?' I'm not going to tell you what we actually talk about, but yeah, we're very, very close."

The two are so close that Winslet admitted to sometimes quoting "the odd Titanic line back and forth to each other, because only we can, and we find it really funny."

So one has to wonder if they're delaying the inevitable, as Winslet has been married three times and DiCaprio seems to have a new model girlfriend every other year. But perhaps they have it right, maybe the key to a long lasting dynamic in Hollywood is to establish it firmly in friendship.

So one has to wonder if they’re only delaying the inevitable, as Winslet has been married three times and DiCaprio seems to have a new model girlfriend every other year. But perhaps they’ve got it right, maybe the key to a long lasting affinity in Hollywood is to root it firmly in friendship.