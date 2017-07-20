FREE NEWSLETTER
Lena Dunham Shoots Back At All The Haters Who Disagree With Her Joining American Horror Story Season 7!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 07/20/2017
Lena Dunham Claps Back at Haters Shortly After Joining AHSSource: Source: glamour.com

Lena Dunham is determined to get back on TV, and nothing can stop her. Yesterday, July 19, co-creator of American Horror Story Ryan Murphy took to social media to announce that the actress is set to join the hit show’s seventh season.

‘Thrilled that my talented friend Lena Dunham’s joining the AMERICAN HORROR STORY family. Always wanted to work together, and now we are!’ Murphy tweeted.

However, some fans were not very impressed by the casting choice.

‘I am glad everyone could put their political views aside and agree that Lena Dunham on ahs is a no go,’ one user tweeted, while other claimed was disappointed the show was going even more downhill because of the poor choice in casting.

American Horror Story star Sarah Paulson defended Dunham.

When a fan questioned what was happening with a raised eyebrow emoji, the actress simply answered: ‘Magic and dream of all dreams.’

Finally, Dunham herself noticed the negative response and decided to clap back at the haters today with this post:

The news of Lena Dunham’s casting comes ahead of the upcoming season’s title reveal.

Murphy has shared a few clues on social media – a person completely covered in bees, a creature with sharp teeth, a figure with hands coming out of its face and actor Evan Peters blue haired character.

We have also learned that the presidential election loosely inspired this season, but we are yet to find out more about the plot.

I’m sure the fans are super excited to see the classic AHS teaser trailers ahead of the release as well, but we all have to wait patiently.

What do you think about Lena Dunham getting cast in American Horror Story’s Season 7?

