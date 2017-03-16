Lena Dunham Reveals Her Terrifying Illness!

Lena Dunham has opened up about her struggles with an illness that has jeopardized her career in the past. Dunham has been dealing with the disease endometriosis for a majority of her career. It’s an illness that affects a woman’s reproductive health and has taken a significant toll on the star’s health.

Lena has stated that she refuses to avoid ignoring her health problems and is actively seeking out treatment to battle the severe sickness in recent days.

She went on the explain that throughout her entire career, she constantly refused to acknowledge her significant health problems in favor of being more productive so that she could work on her career as an artist.

She said that she ignored the messages that her body was sending her and eventually found herself lying on the floor with her chest to her knees, completely bedridden.

By the New Year, the disease had taken its toll, and Dunham ended up canceling all of her press for her upcoming show. She continued to keep her fans updated about her illness throughout the New Year by updating many photos of her surgery scars and her new wardrobe.

After about a decade of struggling with the debilitating disease, she had begun talking about her experiences to the public using social media, notably Instagram.

Dunham went on to say that to treat the disease, a person not only needs a great doctor to treat the illness but also needs to focus a lot on nutrition and proper exercise to cope with the stress.

In the past year, the star has been actively showcasing her yoga and other workout sessions to inspire her fans and others to be fit and healthy. Lena said that it was more important for her to exercise because of her disease rather than to lose weight.