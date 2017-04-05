Lena Dunham Had A Complicated Surgery And Here Are The Results

As reported we reported earlier last month, Lena Dunham has been suffering from a brutal disease for over a decade. It looks like her long battle with endometriosis is finally coming to a close.

The Girls star, who is 30-years-old, opened up about her illness in a newsletter titled Lenny Letter after her surgery. She declared she is no longer a victim of the disorder, an illness when tissue normally found in the uterus grows around it.

Lena has been vocal about the illness in the past. In an interview, the young actress described an incident where she experienced “knees-buckling, back-aching, and dry heaving-at-the-idea-of-breakfast” level of pain.

Dunham was taken by surprise when the most ferocious symptoms had appeared.

The Not That Kind Of Girl writer explained she was using holistic methods to deal with the symptoms of the illness like yoga and nutrition. Eventually, she had to go to the hospital where the doctors declared she would need to have surgery.

When Lena emerged from the surgery room, the doctor told her that there was no more endometriosis left in her body, and she was disease-free, although, the battle may not be over yet because the endometriosis may return in the future.

Lena asserted, “once my sutures have been removed and my bruises have changed from blue to yellow to green to gone, I will be healthy.”

The only thing left for her to deal with will be the long-term relationship with pain, and she thinks she can cope with that.

Lena Dunham isn’t the only one who suffered from the illness. Other celebrities who have the same problem are Julianne Hough and Padma Lakshmi. Padma also sent a letter to Lenny Letter to show sympathy for Lena’s struggle with the disorder.