Advertisement
Home » TV Shows

Lena Dunham Appears In Glamour Magazine With No Photoshop

Ron Collins Posted On 01/05/2017
0
0


lena dunhamsource: Viral Women

Lena Dunham is praising women’s magazine Glamour for not airbrushing an image of herself on its cover.

Advertisement

The star and co/writer of HBO’s Girls took to Instagram to thank the mag.

She Thanked the magazine for letting her and the other Gorman appear on the cover with her “cellulite” and all.

The 30-year-old entertainer appears on the magazine’s February issue with Girls co-stars, Zosia Mamet, Jemima Kirke and Allison Williams.

Dunham Doesn’t always say the right thing, but this is a great message for young women.

The actress, who has been outspoken in the past about body shaming said she was proud to be in a magazine that is read by millions of girls worldwide.

Dunham Doesn’t always say the right thing, but this is a great message for young women.

The actress, who has been outspoken in the past about body shaming said she was proud to be in a magazine that is read by millions of girls worldwide.

“When my career started, some people celebrated my look but always through the lens of “isn’t she brave?,” she told People last year. “Isn’t it such a bold move to show THAT body on TV?”

Fans on twitter were excited that the mag decided to show the women without touch-ups.

Last year she complained on social media that Spanish magazine used “mad photoshop” on a photo of her. It was later revealed that the mag never touched the image.

Advertisement

We think all the ladies look incredible on the new cover, imperfections and all. Then current issue of Glamour is on newsstands now.

Post Views: 0





You may also like
Here’s How Nicole Kidman’s Plastic Surgery Could Have Killed Her
12/25/2016
Kylie Jenner Faces New Plastic Surgery Rumors After Sharing Pics
12/21/2016
Caitlyn Jenner Wants More Plastic Surgery To Look Like Kris
12/21/2016
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *




CAPTCHA image
* Characters in the image above.


  • Follow Us

    Follow Us on Facebook Follow Us on Twitter Follow Us on Pinterest Follow Us on Google Plus Follow Us on Tumblr Our RSS Follow Us on Instagram
    •  
    Advertisement

  • Subscribe