Lena Dunham Appears In Glamour Magazine With No Photoshop

Lena Dunham is praising women’s magazine Glamour for not airbrushing an image of herself on its cover.

The star and co/writer of HBO’s Girls took to Instagram to thank the mag.

She Thanked the magazine for letting her and the other Gorman appear on the cover with her “cellulite” and all.

The 30-year-old entertainer appears on the magazine’s February issue with Girls co-stars, Zosia Mamet, Jemima Kirke and Allison Williams.

Dunham Doesn’t always say the right thing, but this is a great message for young women.

The actress, who has been outspoken in the past about body shaming said she was proud to be in a magazine that is read by millions of girls worldwide.

Mega proud to be sharing the cover of this all women-produced issue of @glamourmag with my sisters, interviewed by my wife @jennikonner. Photo by @emmasummerton. Clothing by Marc Jacobs. Sooo don't give a fuck looks by us. But we DO give a fuck. Such a big one ❤️ A photo posted by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on Jan 3, 2017 at 6:45am PST

“When my career started, some people celebrated my look but always through the lens of “isn’t she brave?,” she told People last year. “Isn’t it such a bold move to show THAT body on TV?”

Fans on twitter were excited that the mag decided to show the women without touch-ups.

@gamingkitten93 @BuzzFeedNews No she is stunning and brave. Dont be a bigot its 2017 — good boy anthony (@MrAnthony8771) January 4, 2017

Last year she complained on social media that Spanish magazine used “mad photoshop” on a photo of her. It was later revealed that the mag never touched the image.

We think all the ladies look incredible on the new cover, imperfections and all. Then current issue of Glamour is on newsstands now.