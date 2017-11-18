Lena Dunham Apologizes For Coming Against Aurora Perrineau’s Rape Allegations, But The Internet Isn’t Having It

Lena Dunham is finding herself in a lonely place. A self-proclaimed feminist, she’s apparently lost a great deal of respect from those who are stunned she took the side of a male writer for her show Girls, over Aurora Perrineau. Perrineau is an actress who alleges that Murray Miller raped her five years ago. Dunham and Girls showrunner Jenni Konner released a statement early Saturday morning, November 18, 2017, that not only showed their support for Miller, ut questioned the integrity of Perrineau’s allegations. The Internet erupted with backlash over Dunham’s statement including a few choice words from Rose McGowan. Dunham issued a new apology statement, but the Internet is not having it. In a time where women are coming forward with the assurance they are going to be believed, many for the first time in their lives, many feel Dunham picked the wrong side.

Many are criticizing her apology statement, that you may read below because she didn’t actually say anything about Perrineau, nor did she directly apologize to her.

Lena Dunham, Jenni Konner. Good old-fashioned elitist slut shaming. Way to go. — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) November 19, 2017

Here is the original statement that was issued on Friday.

“While our first instinct is to listen to every woman’s story, our insider knowledge of Murray’s situation makes us confident that sadly this accusation is one of the 3% of assault cases that are misreported every year. “It is a true shame to add to that number, as outside of Hollywood women still struggle to be believed. We stand by Murray and this is all we’ll be saying about this issue.”

Here are Dunham’s follow-up statements.

Many people on social media are not interested in Lena Dunham’s apology and the controversy is beginning to take an ugly turn. Some are saying that Lena Dunham isn’t a true feminist and are bringing up her past comments included in her book about sexually inappropriate behavior with her sister.

I have no respect for Lena Dunham. She wrote about bribing her sister with candy if she could kiss her on the lips. #LenaDunham pic.twitter.com/waZyhxFe3z — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) November 18, 2017

This is a special kind of trash. It’s also part of her playbook, this mealy mouth pseudo-apology that never specifically addresses the one she harmed the most. https://t.co/R5jKqUBEEn — April (@ReignOfApril) November 19, 2017

Perrineau filed an official police report on Friday and is not commenting on the case.