Legendary Show The X-Files Is Back On The Air!

David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson are coming back to the TV screen for The X-Files! The show is set to return to Fox for the second time.

There will be ten episodes of the new chapter of the X-Files series and will air in the 2017/2018 season. Production of the show is scheduled to begin in the summer of 2017 and creator Chris Carter will be back to executive produce.

The President of Fox, David Madden, said in a statement, “Chris’ creativity along with the brilliant work of David and Gillian, continue to propel this pop culture phenomenon, and we can’t wait to see what fresh mysteries Mulder and Scully uncover in the next chapter of The X-Files.”

In early 2016, the show returned after a hiatus of fourteen years after it originally ended its nine-season run.

The six-episode series had ended with a suspenseful cliffhanger, with William B Davis, The Cigarette Smoking Man, beginning a plan to destroy the world with a disease to inflict upon the masses.

We discovered Scully had DNA alien which enabled her to possibly save the dying Mulder, only for a UFO to arrive at the end of the season finale, leaving fans to ask, what will happen next?

Shortly after the end of the six-episode series, Carter had said he didn’t want fans to let go of their beloved characters yet because “they said they’re certainly up for more if we can figure out how to get it done.”

Now we know for sure the show is coming back on the air, so fans will be relieved.

By the end of the original nine season run, The X-Files had become a significant aspect of pop culture with countless parodies and references attributed to the show. T

he mystery series went on to become a cult classic, with many adoring and devoted fans. It’s no wonder Fox decided to reboot the franchise!