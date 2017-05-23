Legendary ‘James Bond’ Actor Roger Moore Dies Of Cancer Aged 89

Roger Moore, the legendary actor famous for his role as James Bond has lost the battle with cancer and passed sway today, at the age of 89! According to reports, the star played the classic character the longest out of all of his fellow 007 actors.

The sad news that the world has lost such an important personality of the Hollywood scene was shared on social media this morning.

The message that announced the passing was tweeted from the star’s official Twitter account and read: “With the heaviest of hearts, we must share the awful news that our father, Sir Roger Moore, passed away today. We are all devastated.”

According to the man’s mourning family members, Roger Moore died at the venerable age of 89 after “a short but brave battle with cancer.”

The actor’s children wanted to release a heartfelt tribute to the man that marked cinema in such an obvious way.

“Thank you Pops for being you, and being so very special to so many people,” the message from his family read.

It seems like the James Bond actor passed away in Switzerland but he is not going to be buried there.

Instead, reports say that the family is going to respect Moore’s wishes and have the funeral in Monaco.

His close ones have revealed that the ceremony will be private and intimate, open only for those who knew him the most.

The man left behind his wife Kristina and three children Debora, Geoffrey and Christian.

Rest in Peace, Roger Moore!