Legendary Festival Vans Warped Tour Ends Their 25-Year Reign – Katy Perry, Gwen Stefani, And Many Others Took The Stage

Vans Warped Tour is ending its reign. After twenty-five years of concerts all over the United States featuring pop, rock, punk rock, and metal bands, the organization is saying goodbye to its legion of fans.

Today, Wednesday, November 15th, Vans Warped Tour announced 2018 would be their last full cross-country run. According to reports, it’s currently the longest running traveling music festival in US history as well as the longest-running touring music festival in North America.

Kevin Lyman, the tour’s founder, took to the official website to confirm the news and said it’s time for the journey to end.

In his statement, Kevin said he is a “very lucky person” to have traveled across the country along with the artists who graced its stage.

Vans Warped Tour has featured a countless number of artists including the likes of Katy Perry, Gwen Stefani, and many others.

Rappers, pop stars, and electronic music artists have all played during the festival making it one of the most diverse festivals around.

Pharrell performed, and so did The Black Eyed Peas in 1999. One of the reasons for canceling the touring indefinitely is because Lyman is “tired.”

The founder of the touring festival claimed that he has been on the road now for over 25 years and it’s time to move on.

Before Kevin started his reign with Vans Warped Tour, he worked with the founders of Lollapoolza which began several years earlier. The event is known for giving a chance to many upcoming artists like Blink 182, NOFX, and Paramore. Artists such as Eminem have taken center stage during the legendary festival as well.