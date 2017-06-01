Lee Garrett, The Contestant From ‘Bachelorette’, Gets Slammed For Posting Racist And Sexist Tweets; Check Out The Shocking Details

We sure hope that the Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay did not pick contestant Lee Garrett because it turns out that he’s got a history of posting racist and sexist tweets. So, if you thought that Lucas was the bad one on the Tv show The Bachelorette, brace yourselves as there’s a new contestant to hate on.

Lee Garrett, the 30-year-old songwriter from Nashville, has a history of allegedly posting some nasty offensive things on his Twitter account.

Now, some of his most offensive messages have come out into the light, unfortunately for him.

The Huffington Post managed to get some screenshots before he set his account to private and he reportedly went after women, blacks and gays in some really horrible messages.

“What’s the difference between the NAACP and the KKK?” one tweet read. “One has the sense of shame to cover their racist a– faces.”

Lee also proudly boasted about how “Thousands sign petition to recognize #blacklivesmatter as a terrorist organization after Dallas.”

You should remember that this guy is competing for the love of the very first African-American Bachelorette, Rachel Lindsay, 31.

Lee also tweeted some sexist things such as “Guys… When is the last time YOU saw a pretty feminist? There is a reason for this,” in a post from May of 2016.

He also wrote, “Women were meant to hang around for a few seconds these days. Dogs are supposed to stick around. Get a dog boys, get a dog.”

Another one of his tweets reads: “Sorry ladies, I can’t make the world not exist to fulfill your needs in the appreciation/self-worth department #guyissues.”

It’s very gross if you think about the whole situation as he is a man who in his ABC Bachelorette profile claims to be an absolute romantic and also a pleaser.

He also went after liberals and gays posting tweets making fun about the gay community and liberal women.

ABC might have failed by epic proportions when they chose this guy to be on the show or maybe some Twitter users are just pointing out that he might be purposely cast to create some controversy. Either way, we hope that Rachel is smart enough to see through this guy and to beware of him.