LeBron, Kevin Durant and Serena Williams, in Nike’s Latest Commercial!

Nike’s new campaign, called “Equality”, brings together big names that are willing to demand and support equal chances in sports and life. Athletes like LeBron James, Serena Williams, Kevin Durant, Megan Rapinoe, Victor Cruz, Dalilah Muhammad or Gabby Douglas appear in the brand’s short film which debuted on Sunday.

The main goal of the campaign is to promote the importance of equality worldwide and to inspire folks to take action in their communities.

Basketball players LeBron James and Kevin Durant or tennis phenomenon Serena Williams were among the athletes that participated in the making of the film, while the music was provided by Alicia Keys and narration by actor Michael B. Jordan.

Nike’s clip shares the idea that opportunity should not discriminate and worth should outshine color. Cavs’ superstar LeBron James finishes the last line of the narration, saying that if athletes can be equals on the court, then people should be equal everywhere.

A special behind-the-scenes video with each athlete detailing what motivated them to be a part of the commercial was released afterwards by Nike. James was the first to speak his mind, revealing the fact that he thinks people should feel empowered to achieve their best.

Confronted with many racial incidents, including the one at Indian Wells, Serena Williams is convinced that people look at each other differently on and off the court, when in fact, they’re the same and deserve equal opportunities.

31-years old soccer player Megan Rapinoe came out as a lesbian in 2012 and recognized that it sometimes could get hard standing your ground as a gay person, but everyone deserves a fair chance.

Nike’s commercial is released at a time when President Trump’s executive order banning immigration and restricting travel from seven Muslim–majority countries has made athletes and artist react strongly against it. Even Nike’s CEO Mark Parker recently spoke out against the mogul’s decisions as President!