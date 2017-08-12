LeBron James Teams Up With HBO For New Sneaker Store Comedy Series

NBA superstar LeBron James is sticking close to something near and dear to his heart for his next producing venture. James and his friend/business partner Maverick Carter are bringing their SpringHill Entertainment to HBO for a new comedy series revolving around the popular sneaker culture.

Poet and actor Lemon Andersen co-created the untitled show with writer Shawn Wines, who co-wrote the upcoming Ivan Reitman comedy musical film Summer of Love.

The new series is described as centering on “two best friends and their wild employees at an up-and-coming sneaker shop outside L.A., where they take on the insane and obsessive world of sneaker culture.”

James and Carter are no strangers to the world of sneakers, with Carter responsible for negotiating James’ lifetime partnership with Nike in 2015.

During his time with the Miami Heat, Carter and James were also investors in a Miami sneaker store, and Carter serves on the advisory board for the KITH clothing and footwear company.

SpringHill Entertainment is responsible for producing the Disney XD series Becoming, the Starz comedy series Survivor’s Remorse, Bleacher Report spin-off podcast site Uninterrupted, and NBC’s new game show, The Wall.

The production house was set up in collaboration with Warner Bros. and the two studios have a multi-year movie, TV, and digital producing deal.

James, Wines, and Carter will all executive produce the untitled sneaker store show, with Andersen serving as a co-executive producer.

Earlier this month, Wines scored a pilot order for Now & Then, a new single-camera comedy series for Disney’s Freeform network.

The show centers on “a group of old college friends, who, having lost touch over the years, are brought back together unexpectedly for one wild night only to be given a new lease on life and friendship.”

James started his NBA career with his home team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, before leaving for Miami in a highly-controversial 2010 decision. In 2014, he returned to the Cavaliers and led them to a Championship win in 2016, ending a 52-year professional sports title drought for Cleveland.