Home » Sports

LeBron James May Want To Ban Khloe Kardashian From Cleveland Cavaliers Games During The NBA Finals – Is The Kardashian Curse Real?

Mel Walker Posted On 05/27/2017
Khloe Kardashian Tristan Thompson NBA FinalsSI.com

The Cleveland Cavaliers are getting ready to go at it against the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals starting on June 1.

The encounter will be one for the books, and the two teams are doing their best to put everything in their corner in order to win it all.

This is where reality television magnet Khloe Kardashian gets in the picture. The 32-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is currently dating Tristan Thompson who plays for the Cavs.

There is an urban legend going around called the Kardashian Curse, and it states that men who get involved with the three sisters (Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney) rarely prosper in terms of athletic accomplishments.

Talented people like Reggie Bush, Kris Humphries, and Lamar Odom all got burned professionally after getting down with one of the three women.

This little piece of information is not really reassuring for the leader of the Cavaliers, LeBron James, who wants to add another title to his legacy.

James does not want anyone to get in his way to a new rendezvous with destiny. According to reports, he even tried to ban Khloe from coming to the games. She ignored his request and went to all the home games during the playoffs.

However, he was able to get Thompson more focused on his career than the relationship with the reality TV sensation.

An insider explained: “He is just really focused on his game right now, which she is totally behind. He is an athlete that’s just how it goes. He still wants to hang with her when he can.”

Khloe is putting a happy face on the matter and not letting her feelings distract her man from reaching his career goal.

But, our sources in the inside tell us that she is having a hard time dealing with the situation.

She cannot wait for the finals to be over, so her favorite baller can start giving her all of the attention that she has been craving for.

