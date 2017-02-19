LeBron James Doesn’t See Stephen Curry as a Big Rival

The All-Star break brings questions about a possible rivalry between Cleveland Cavaliers’ LeBron James and Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry closer than ever. The “King” continues to say that he doesn’t view Curry as a rival in the same league as some of the classic matchups in sports history.

Advertisement

Following an All-Star Game practice session on Saturday, it was clear that James couldn’t escape questions about Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. However, LeBron said that you couldn’t compare the competition between him and Curry with other classics like Bird and Magic, Carolina and Duke or Ohio State and Michigan.

The 32-years old basketball player maintains his opinion that he expressed in front of the press last month, prior to the second Cavs-Warriors game of the regular season.

James then said that two NBA Final appearances in the last two years don’t automatically mean the start of a rivalry, adding that he had the same contest with San Antonio when he was in Miami.

On the other side, Golden State’s Draymond Green said in an interview that the games between Warriors and Cavs are like among rivals, there’s no love for each other.

Of course, James sees things from a different perspective but you can’t argue with the fact that after meeting in the NBA Finals over the past two years, both winning once, with Cavaliers and Warriors having the best records in their respective conferences we can expect a third Finals series in a row.

Advertisement

If they play another classic series in the 2017 Finals in June, LeBron James should reconsider his point of view and accept Stephen Curry as a rival.