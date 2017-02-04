Lebron James Comments on Carmelo Anthony Trade Rumors

As the rumors continue regarding the future of New York Knicks star Carmelo Anthony, Lebron James has commented on the potential move. On Friday, James spoke to Cleveland reporters and said that he wanted the best for his friend, Carmelo Anthony. He further said that no matter where Anthony plays in future, he simply wants him to be happy.

Both, Carmelo Anthony and Lebron James will be on the court together on Saturday night as the rumors persist that Anthony can move to Cavaliers and become a teammate of James. According to reports, Knicks are continuously in talks with Caveliers regarding the future of Anthony.

New York Knicks want to trade Carmelo Anthony for Kevin Love. However, sources close to Cavaliers’ management have told the media that they are not interested in the trade involving Kevin Love. This has landed Anthony in an awkward situation.

Lebron James who is a friend of Anthony, did not comment on the way Anthony was being treated by the New York Knicks. He wished the best for his friend and said that it becomes easy to play when you are happy. So I want Anthony to be happy, where-ever he plays. James also highlighted the work Anthony did for Knicks and before that for Broncos.

Anthony will be making a decision regarding his future before the 23rd Feb. trade deadline. The player has a no-trade clause. Recently he said that his family is settled in New York, and it will be a huge factor in the decision.

Anthony and James have been teammates in the past. Both were part of the Team USA from 2004 to 2012 and won three Olympic medals for the country. Although, now it seems unlikely that Anthony will move to Cavaliers, there are still three weeks left in the deadline. And anything can happen in these three weeks.