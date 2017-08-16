Lebron James Claims Donald Trump Made Hate Crimes “Cool” Again

This isn’t the only time that our president, Donald Trump, has said some unsavory things, to put it mildly. As you all know by now, Mr. Donald Trump, the man of the hour, the worst person-on-earth according to many Hollywood celebrities, has said some unfavorable things to the public.

He’s a bad, bad boy.

As was previously reported by Celebrity Insider, there was home-grown-domestic-terrorism in the streets of Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend.

In a twitter post, King James wrote, ” Hate (and evil emotion) has always taken place in America” and “yes, we know that, but Donald Trump just made it fashionable again.”

According to the basketball player anyway.

Wow, I enjoy taking my politics from a basketball player.

This was in reaction to the idea that Trump was trying to take both sides in the equation of the Charlottesville protests.

Can we blame him?

Is Antifa a force for good?

Just because CNN tells us that they’re good, it doesn’t mean they’re good, does it?

We can’t take either side because that would compromise our journalistic integrity.

This was a reaction to Trump’s mind-boggling contentious speech Tuesday when he inexplicably tried to reason that “both sides” were responsible for the events in Charlottesville.

LeBron’s latest jab at Trump comes a few days after the three-time NBA champ tweeted,”Is this the direction our country is heading? Make America Great Again, huh?”

Hate has always existed in America. Yes we know that but Donald Trump just made it fashionable again! Statues has nothing to do with us now! — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 15, 2017

And King James isn’t the only athlete dragging 45 for his insane remarks yesterday. Take a look at these athlete reactions. “LEBRON WASN’T GOING TO SIT BACK AND LISTEN TO TRUMP’S INEXCUSABLE COMMENTS ABOUT CHARLOTTESVILLE WITHOUT WEIGHING IN.”