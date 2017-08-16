Lebron James Claims Donald Trump Made Hate Crimes “Cool” Again

This isn’t the only time that our president, Donald Trump, has said some unsavory things, to put it mildly. As you all know by now. Mr. Donald *mother-fu**in- Trump, the man of the hour, the worst mother-fu**er-on-earth, has said some unfavorable things to the public.

With that being said, he’s a bad, bad boy.

As you all know at this point, there was home-grown-domestic-terrorism in the streets of Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend.

In a twitter post, King James, whoever that is, wrote, ” Hate (and evil emotion) has always taken place in America” and “yes, we know that, but Donald Trump just made it fashionable again.”

According to the basketball player anyway.

Wow, I enjoy taking my politics from a basketball player.

This was in reaction to the idea that Trump was trying to take both sides in the equation of the Charlottesville protests.

Can we blame him?

Is Antifa a force for good?

Just because CNN tells me that they’re good, it doesn’t mean that they’re good, does it?

With that being said, I can’t take sides, because that would compromise my journalistic integrity, even though I write for a Celebrity gossip website.

This was a reaction to Trump’s mind-boggling, contentious speech Tuesday when he inexplicably tried to reason that “both sides” were responsible for the events in Charlottesville.

LeBron’s latest jab at Trump comes a few days after the three-time NBA champ tweeted,”Is this the direction our country is heading? Make America Great Again, huh?”

Hate has always existed in America. Yes we know that but Donald Trump just made it fashionable again! Statues has nothing to do with us now! — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 15, 2017

And King James isn’t the only athlete dragging 45 for his insane remarks yesterday. Take a look at these athlete reactions.

LEBRON WASN’T GOING TO SIT BACK AND LISTEN TO TRUMP’S INEXCUSABLE COMMENTS ABOUT CHARLOTTESVILLE WITHOUT WEIGHING IN