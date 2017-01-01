LeBron James Celebrates His Birthday Like a True King

LeBron James celebrated his 32nd birthday like a true king. James, who turned 32 on the 30th of December, treated himself to a lavish birthday at Fahrenheit in Charlotte, NC. Why Charlotte? Because the Cleveland Cavaliers played the Hornets on the night of New Year’s Eve. It didn’t affect LeBron as the Cavaliers beat the Hornets 121-109.

King James arrived at Fahrenheit Friday night – the night of his birthday – with a bunch of his teammates including Kevin Love, Tristan Thompson and Kyrie Irving. LeBron James and his squad hit the restaurant at around 8PM and the group sat in a private room where they requested over $2000 worth of food and drinks.

We were told LeBron specifically ordered a blackened salmon salad while the rest of his squad feasted on prime New York steaks and lobster. It is a known fact that LeBron takes his fitness very seriously; which explains his healthy choice of food on his day off.

They washed their expensive meals down with some alcohol and mixed drinks, however, it was in moderation as they had a game the next day. We were told that the best part of the night was what came next, the dessert – chocolate and vanilla bean cake, delivered by Chef Rocco himself. For people who don’t know who he is, he is the founder of the Fahrenheit restaurants, and one of the best chefs around.

Source: TMZ

Dominating the league and getting personally attended to by Chef Rocco, we are pretty sure King James enjoyed his 32nd birthday.