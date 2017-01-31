LeBron Calls Out Charles Barkley in Vicious Post-Game Rant

It has been a frustrating start to the year for LeBron James. His defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers team are in a deep slump, losing 7 of their last 11 games including a loss to the struggling Dallas Mavericks on Monday Night.

Besides, James has also been very vocal with the media about what he perceives to be complacency in the team after their championship win last year.

However, following their surprising loss on Monday night, James spoke with ESPN and decided to get vocal about TNT analyst Charles Barkley questioning his leadership.

And he didn’t hold anything back.

“He’s a hater,” James said of Barkley. “What makes what he says credible? Because he’s on TV?”

The TNT crew has a heated discussion surrounding LeBron James' recent comments 😁 pic.twitter.com/YbsmP8LWxP — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 27, 2017

James didn’t end it there, however. He proceeded with an even more vicious attack on Barkley.

“I’m not going to let him disrespect my legacy like that,” he told ESPN. “I’m not the one who threw somebody through a window. I never spit on a kid. I never had unpaid debt in Las Vegas. I never said, ‘I’m not a role model.’ I never showed up to All-Star Weekend on Sunday because I was in Vegas all weekend partying.”

James added: “All I’ve done for my entire career is represent the NBA the right way. Fourteen years, never got in trouble. Respected the game. Print that.”

To top it all off, James made references to Barkley’s playing days:

“Go watch the ’93 Finals when John Paxson hit the shot. Barkley and Jordan were laughing and joking with each other during one of the games while somebody’s shooting a free throw. In the Finals. But, oh, nobody were friends back then. I’m tired of biting my tongue. There’s a new sheriff in town.”

We’ll be watching closely to see how Barkley responds to this.