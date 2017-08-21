Leaked Nude Photos Of Tiger Woods, Miley Cyrus, Kristen Stewart, And More Surface Online

Every other day a celebrity’s privacy is violated by hackers releasing personal information or nude photos and videos for the world to see. In one of the biggest scandals of the year, Miley Cyrus, Tiger Woods, Katherine McPhee and more are livid after seeing their intimate pictures online.

On August 21, the infamous website uploaded extremely graphic shots of some of Hollywood’s biggest names.

Miley Cyrus allegedly appears topless in a few of them with model Stella Maxwell in bed. She’s also seen drinking and “doing her business” outside in a few.

Tiger woods’ exposed manhood was reportedly hacked from his ex-girlfriend Lindsay Vonn’s phone. Her intimate photos were also put on display.

Vonn explained that the shots are from when they were dating.

The site also showed Kristen Stewart and her girlfriend.

Lastly, not only they released disrobed photos of “American Idol” contestant Katherine Mcphee, but they also shamed her for rumors that have been spread around Hollywood for a past relationship she was alleged to be in.

It is the same website that posted uncovered pictures of Taylor Swift and other A-list celebrities. The hackers pride themselves on being “Explosive celebrity gossip forum Islamic extremists.”

Tiger Woods already has a legal team on the job threatening to sue the website if they don’t take the photos down. He’s enlisted attorney Michael Holtz.

Hopefully, the other people who are featured are in the process of doing the same thing.

The person that was responsible for another huge leak some time ago is now serving 18 months in federal prison.

The unfortunate thing about these crimes is that once the content hits the internet, it stays there forever.

People like Jennifer Lawrence, Leslie Jones, and most recently Blac Chyna have been victims of having their privacy invaded in the past.