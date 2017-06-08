Leah Remini’s Tell-All Book On Scientology To Be Turned Into A Shocking Movie

According to new reports, Lifetime has decided to turn the star’s best-selling book into a full feature movie! Scientology fighter Leah Remini never stops and never rests in her pursuit of revealing the truth behind the infamous cult.

Tony Ortega of The Underground Bunker has reported that Remini’s 2015 book ‘Troublemaker’ will be turned into a Lifetime movie!

As fans may already be aware, the actress left the Church of Scientology back in 2013.

This was also when she started penning her tell-all ‘Troublemaker: Surviving Scientology and Hollywood.’

In addition, at the end of last year, she also debuted a shocking TV series about the cult and her experience being part of it.

The show is currently wrapping up filming for the second season.

However, considering the content of her book, the movie based on it may be the hardest hit against Scientology yet.

The most intriguing scene of the book takes place in the castle outside Rome where Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes got married back in 2006.

Leah attended the ceremony and later also revealed that Tom’s best man, Scientology leader David Miscavige was not joined by his wife Shelly.

When the star decided to ask why she was not present, she was allegedly told by Sea Org majordomo and church spokesman Tommy Davis that she didn’t have ‘the f*****g rank’ to ask such a question.

Despite the leader denying the woman’s claims ever happened, Leah still went forward with the publishing of her book.

Even more shocking, Remini stated that after her improper question, the Church took her top their spiritual headquarters in Clearwater, Florida.

There, she was put through three months of intense interrogations and mental conditioning.

In the end, she snapped and took back her observations about the Scientologist leader and his wife.

Remini also wrote that besides being put through hell during those months, she was also billed $300,000 for it.

This experience ultimately contributed the most to her decision to leave the cult.

Are you intrigued enough to watch the upcoming movie? Do you believe the production will be able to capture the alleged horrors of Scientology as closely as possible to how Leah Remini described them in her book?