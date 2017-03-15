Leah Remini’s Controversial Series On Scientology Will Be Back For A Second Season

It looks like Leah Remini’s controversial series will be returning for the second season; as it has recently been announced to be released by the popular network A & E.

Scientology has been the butt of a lot of jokes in recent years. The church has been involved with a variety of different scandals, and people have dubbed it as the latest religious cult of the privileged elite. There are many stars in the Scientology church; most notably Tom Cruise who has been a member since the church was brought to the attention of the mainstream media.

The King of Queen’s star Leah Remini who is 46 years old joined the church at a young age of 9 and was a member for 34 years until she finally left in July of 2013. Since she left, she has been an outspoken critic of the church and its alleged incendiary tactics.

Remini has stated that the way that the organization has avoided responsibility for how it has negatively impacted people’s lives leaves her no choice but to continue bringing her story to the public’s attention.

Pre-production has begun for the second season and it will consist of 10 episodes according to US magazine and The Hollywood Reporter. In the new part of the series, Remini will be interviewing former prolific members of the church to get their story and get a full insight into the organization of the church, and its alleged negative impact on peoples’ lives.

Ever since the show first began, the Church of Scientology has viciously denied all of the allegations that have been made by Remini and other critics. According to the Church, she attempted to extort the church for 500,000$.

Advertisement

Who do you think is the predator here, Remini and former members or the organization itself?