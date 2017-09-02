Leah Remini Slams Scientology Once Again, This Time For Allowing J.Lo.’s Dad To Stay In Touch With Her

Leah Remini has once again slammed the Church of Scientology, this time for allowing Jennifer Lopez’ dad to still talk to her. Apparently, the whole religion is full of hypocrisy considering members are not allowed to interact with non-believers in the family. Besides, J.Lo. is a close friend of Remini’s so the Church should keep the man far away from his daughter if the rules would be the same for everyone.

According to the crusader against the cult, the only reason why Lopez’s dad gets special treatment is that he has connections in Hollywood.

‘Scientology says her father should be disconnecting from her because she is connected to me. And that has not happened. I do not want that to happen to Jennifer or her family; it’s the [practice] of Scientology. They do it to everybody else who is not a big name,’ Remini explained.

The King of Queens star has been talking about the religion she was once part of a lot lately as her docu-series Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath is airing currently.

Leah Remini left the controversial religion back in 2013, and her entire family, fortunately, followed her out.

Otherwise, according to her, the practice would have forced the family members to disconnect from her.

On the other hand, Scientology reps have been claiming that there is no such rule – no one is forced to end relationships with those who leave the cult, and if they do, it’s their personal choice.

In addition, they also insist that they have never treated their members differently on the basis of their fame and Hollywood connections.

David, Jennifer Lopez’s dad has been a member of the cult for three decades.

Despite spending over $100,000 on courses and going broke and in spite of J.Lo. begging him to leave, the man refuses to do so.