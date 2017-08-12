Leah Remini Shares Exclusive Picture From The ‘Kevin Can Wait’ Set: ‘Amazing First Week’

Back in June, CBS announced that Leah Remini is set to return as a regular on the show Kevin Can Wait, following the departure of the main character’s wife in the first season. The actress will co-star her King of Queens TV husband Kevin James.

As fans of the show may already be aware, Leah is playing Vanessa Cellucci, an undercover policewoman.

It looks like shooting for the upcoming season has already started, and the actress took to social media on Friday to share a little sneak peek at her life on set.

‘It has been an amazing first week on @kevincanwaitcbs, so blessed that I had my family with me. Thank you to all who came out tonight, cast, crew, writers, thank you for the love!’ Remini captioned the Insta photo.

The 47-year-old star recently talked about returning to Kevin Can Wait on The Late Show after her character guest-starred for only a couple of episodes.

She explained how she starred as Kevin’s former police partner and assured the fans that she will reprise her role.

CBS executives were asked whether or not Remini and James co—starring in Kevin Can Wait is a hint that they are planning on rebooting King of Queens, but they denied it.

Programming executive Thom Sherman stated that the show stands for itself and although the two actors have a lot of chemistry, the chances of the show getting another season or of their Kevin Can Wait characters being involved romantically are slim.

The TV series is set to premiere its second season on Monday, September 25 on CBS at 9 P.M. ET/PT.

Advertisement

Are you excited to watch it?