FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
Kevin James meghan markle angelina jolie will smith 21 Savage chris pratt brad pitt jon voight anna kendrick jamie foxx emma stone drake alex rodriguez ashley olsen nick loeb Lil Scrappy blake lively shaquille o'neal leonardo dicaprio katie holmes gal gadot jim carrey jennifer aniston
Home » Hollywood

Leah Remini Reveals She Was Pressured By Scientology To Convert King Of Queens Co-Star Kevin James But She Refused!

Nick Markus Posted On 08/30/2017
0
0


leah remini kevin james scientologySource: youtube.com

The actress claimed that she has never tried to convince King of Queens co-star Kevin James, to join Scientology despite the fact that the Church expected that from her. Former Scientologist Leah Remini revealed recently that the cult she was part of for three decades pressured her to convert Kevin.

‘They always tried to get me to, [asking] ‘Why is he not in? Why have you not promoted it to him?’ I was like, ‘Because he is Catholic. He does not want anything to do with it,’’ Remini said in the new interview.

After some time, they decided to let it go seeing how the actress had no intention of even trying to win her co-star over to the cult.

However, according to her, they do expect the members to bring new people in, especially close ones such as longtime co-stars.

In her tell-all, Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology, Remini opened up about the man she worked with for almost a decade and that ultimately became her close friend.

Remini penned that her first leading man is still the best she’s ever worked with.

No other actor starring alongside her could compare.

Fortunately for the TV pair’s fans, James and Remini are set to act together once again on Kevin Can Wait.

Advertisement

Ahead of the season finale, James gushed about Remini joking that she will always be part of his life whether he likes it or not.

Post Views: 0

Read more about Kevin James leah remini King Of Queens scientology

Advertisement

You may also like
Tom Cruise In Trouble With The Church Of Scientology For Injuring His Ankle During Stunt!
08/19/2017
Leah Remini Claims Tom Cruise Is “Diabolical” And “Not A Good Person”
08/18/2017
Elisabeth Moss Slams Scientology Haters In Foul-Mouthed Social Media Rant
08/18/2017
 
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *