Leah Remini Reveals She Was Pressured By Scientology To Convert King Of Queens Co-Star Kevin James But She Refused!

The actress claimed that she has never tried to convince King of Queens co-star Kevin James, to join Scientology despite the fact that the Church expected that from her. Former Scientologist Leah Remini revealed recently that the cult she was part of for three decades pressured her to convert Kevin.

‘They always tried to get me to, [asking] ‘Why is he not in? Why have you not promoted it to him?’ I was like, ‘Because he is Catholic. He does not want anything to do with it,’’ Remini said in the new interview.

After some time, they decided to let it go seeing how the actress had no intention of even trying to win her co-star over to the cult.

However, according to her, they do expect the members to bring new people in, especially close ones such as longtime co-stars.

In her tell-all, Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology, Remini opened up about the man she worked with for almost a decade and that ultimately became her close friend.

Remini penned that her first leading man is still the best she’s ever worked with.

No other actor starring alongside her could compare.

Fortunately for the TV pair’s fans, James and Remini are set to act together once again on Kevin Can Wait.

Advertisement

Ahead of the season finale, James gushed about Remini joking that she will always be part of his life whether he likes it or not.