Leah Remini Reveals Scientologists Forced Her To “Work On Chelsea Handler” And Other Celebrity Pals

According to new reports, during her time as a Scientologist, before she completely turned against the cult, Leah Remini was in charge of keeping Handler from joking about the Church in her act. Nowadays, the actress is without a doubt the most outspoken critic of Scientology, and she has no plans to stop any soon.

As fans may already know, Remini’s series “Scientology and the Aftermath” has been renewed for a second season.

To promote her show, even more, she recently went on “Chelsea” and talked with the host about her mission to expose the abusive cult and support those directly affected by it.

Leah was part of Scientology since she was just nine years old before she left in 2013.

“I’ve been friends with you for a long time. I was friends with you when you were in Scientology, still,” Handler started.

“Did you ever try to talk to me about becoming a Scientologist, do you recall?”

Remini explained that many of the members were expected to bring in their friends and she was asked about why she wasn’t coercing Chelsea into it as well.

She recalled a story in which members of Scientology had her call Chelsea when she started including jokes about the cult in her act.

Remini did just that and asked the woman to “not do that!”

“I did, and you told me to go fuck myself,” Remini said.

Now, it’s all fun and games between the women because Leah Remini is completely free to tell whatever she wants and she doesn’t need to manipulate her friends, but Remini is very serious about exposing the organization.

Leah has been very open about the harm Scientology causes to its members, including asking for huge fees for its services and even breaking up loved ones.

Reports have revealed that on May 29, the actress has another opportunity to tell all about the horrors of the cult during the two-hour special of her show.

On the upcoming episode, former Scientology members are set to reveal in detail their experiences.

In the past, Leah has claimed that if central members of the cult like Tom Cruise decided to leave, they could “single-handedly” end Scientology.