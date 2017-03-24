Leah Remini Gets Guest-Star Role On ‘Kevin Can Wait’ With Kevin James As ‘Scientology And The Aftermath’ Gets Second Season

It is a great week for Leah Remini who is set to reunite with her King of Queens co-star – Kevin James – on his new comedy show, Kevin Can Wait, as she celebrates the renewal of her series Scientology and the Aftermath.

It has been confirmed that America will get a little bit of that the dysfunctional husband and wife duo – Doug and Carrie Heffernan -played by James and Remini in the King of Queens.

The two stars, who made people laugh for nine seasons on the King of Queens will once more be playing spouses in the two-part season finale of Kevin Can Wait which airs on CBS.

In the installment, James’ character, Kevin Gable, a police officer for 20 years, who recently retired, will temporarily go back to work.

Gable will accept an undercover assignment in an ongoing police investigation where he will partner with Vanessa Cellucci played by Remini.

Gable and Cellucci will be asked to pretend to be husband and wife to solve the case.

Based on the dynamic between Doug and Carrie – Cellucci will probably be frustrated by Gable’s constant talk about food, and she will physically and verbally abuse him.

In related headlines, A&E delivered some additional good news to Remini by announcing that her series, Scientology and the Aftermath, has been picked up for a second season.

The former member of the Church of Scientology, who is now exposing the organization, explained: “The way the organization has responded without taking responsibility for what they do to people, I need to continue.It would be another [scenario] if they stopped trying to discredit everyone’s stories and said, ‘If you don’t like it, don’t be part of Scientology.'”

Remini will appear in NBC’s What About Barb? if the pilot is picked up.