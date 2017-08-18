Leah Remini Claims Tom Cruise Is “Diabolical” And “Not A Good Person”

Leah Remini just shaded Tom Cruise! The former star of King Of Queens alleged that Tom Cruise is not a good person in an AMA on Reddit on the 15th of August.

In her response to a fan who asked about Tom, Remini, 47, said the Eyes Wide Shut actor was the kind of guy who “looks at you directly in the eye and shakes your hand,” but behind closed doors is someone else entirely.

She claimed he has a “mask, ” and he hides behind it.

The alumni from the popular TV series went on to say people who are not involved with the Church of Scientology and who work with the legendary actor will tell you he’s not really the person he presents himself as.

She even compared him to David Miscavige, who she said could be his “twin.”

In case you need a refresher, Leah was a member of the Church until 2013 when she left due to several reasons, one of them being that it’s “cult-like.”

She went on to create a docu-series called, Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath.

This isn’t the first time the actress has criticised the Top Gun actor.

Back in December of 2016, she spoke to Larry King about both the Church and Cruise.

During the interview, she claimed the Church teaches them people are evil outside of the religion and mean harm.

However, The Church of Scientology has come out in the past to address her claims.

They said in a statement that Leah is merely out for money and fame and will stop at nothing to defame others in exchange for fortune.

And what started the beef exactly?

According to the organization, they claimed Leah had been obsessed with criticizing Tom ever since she couldn’t get the seat at his wedding she wanted.

“Remini is only commenting on these two prominent individuals to generate media coverage for herself and her hate campaign. Remini is bent on inciting hatred and bigotry against a worldwide religion and its parishioners, and she will stop at nothing to grab attention.”