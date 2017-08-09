FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
chris pratt leah remini lindsay lohan angelina jolie darren aronofsky emma stone jennifer lawrence george clooney Anderson East halle berry meghan markle jessica alba tom holland beyonce katy perry 21 Savage jennifer aniston robert pattinson alex rodriguez prince harry britney spears brad pitt hilary duff
Home » Hollywood

Leah Remini Claims She Wants To See The FBI Raid the Church Of Scientology

Todd Malm Posted On 08/09/2017
0
309 Views
1


Leah ReminiSource: EOnline.com

Leah Remini isn’t happy with the Church of Scientology! In fact, the House of Queens actress wants the FBI to look into the activity of the contentious organization.

While Leah was discussing her new series, Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, the actress, 47, revealed her objective as one where she would expose all of the allegedly horrific details of the enterprise, including things like sexual and physical abuse.

She said to the Hollywood Reporter, “I’m talking about the FBI, the police, the Department of Justice, and the IRS. If the FBI ever wanted to get anywhere, all that’s necessary is a raid. Everybody who’s ever going to Scientology has folders, and everything they’ve ever said is contained in those folders.”

Remini’s criticism of the church has been ruthless; there’s no doubt about that.

However, the organization has come out in the past to respond.

And what did they say exactly?

In a declaration to Us Weekly in December of 2016, the church wrote, “Leah Remini is doing this show for the money, like the way she profited from her book. Also, she attempted to extort the Church by first demanding $500,000, followed by an additional $1 million, because the Church invoked its First Amendment right to respond to her false claims with the truth.”

Their statement goes on, “this shows the extent Leah Remini is willing to go to distort the truth about Scientology. For the perspective of the church and the truth about the bullies she now supports, go to www.leahreminiaftermath.com.”

Advertisement

Although Leah and others have come out to hate on the church, there are many prolific members who actively engage in the organization. It’s often the people who leave the church who are the most critical of Scientology, so perhaps there is another side to the story? We just have to wait and see if more details are offered in the future.

Post Views: 309

Read more about leah remini King Of Queens scientology

Advertisement

You may also like
Leah Remini Reveals Elisabeth Moss ‘Is Not Allowed’ To Talk To Her Due To Her Leaving Scientology: ‘Moss Left The Room’
08/09/2017
Maggie Gyllenhaal Declares War On Leah Remini Over Scientology Bashing
08/07/2017
Erinn Hayes’ Character, Donna, To Be Killed Off When ‘Kevin Can Wait’ Returns
08/01/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *