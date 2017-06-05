Leah Remini And Kevin James Will Reunite On ‘Kevin Can Wait’ Season 2 – Erinn Hayes Was Mercilessly Fired

Leah Remini is coming back to CBS; she has signed on for the second season of Kevin Can Wait.

After appearing in the last two episodes of the first season, the people handling the comedy series have decided to make her stay permanent.

This means Remini, 46, will be reuniting with Kevin James, the star of the popular sitcom. The two actors worked together for nine seasons on The King of Queens.

Remini’s arrival put a smile on the faces of numerous fans around the globe who enjoyed the undeniable chemistry she shared with James on the classic comedy series.

It also made some people sad and angry because Erinn Hayes, 41, who played James’ TV wife in Season 1 of Kevin Can Wait was fired for no real good reason.

It is understandable that James and Remini have more chemistry, they built this over an extended period. However, Hayes is a very likable actress, and the show did pretty well when she was around.

Hayes shared: “True, I’ve been let go from the show. Very sad, I had a great experience season 1. Thank you for all the support from our wonderful fans.”

Her supporters took over the thread to slam her co-star. For example, an angry Haynes fans stated: “Looks like he figured out you were so much better than him both as an actor and a human being. He never deserved you to begin with.”

To prevent a backlash, CBS put out a statement to dismiss any issue with Hayes; it read: “It’s simply a matter of the show going in a different creative direction.”

Remini adopted a low-key profile after the news broke, she simply wrote on social media, “Dreams do come true #blessed #grateful.”

Kevin Can Wait will return to the CBS lineup on September 25 at 9 PM. Starting Monday, October 30, it will move to the 8 PM time slot.

Fans of the show have taken to social media to express their disappointment over the new direction.

One of them wrote: “You ruined the show. Erinn Hayes and the family on the show is what made it great.”

A second person shared: “Oh Man. What have you or CBS done? Erinn Hayes was a great co-star on a great show.”

Another added: “I’m disappointed. We really liked Kevin Can Wait, but replacing Erinn with Leah is just a repeat of King of Queens. We won’t be watching.”

James has not responded to the announcement and is keeping a low profile on social media.