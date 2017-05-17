FREE NEWSLETTER
Leah Messer’s Secret Boyfriend Tells All On Their Romance: “It Was A Train Wreck!”

Nick Markus Posted On 05/17/2017
leah messer boyfriendSource: radaronline.com

Leah Messer has always been proud of the fact that she managed to raise her three daughters without the help of a partner. However, new reports say that the woman is involved in a secret relationship.

In fact, the alleged boyfriend, 23 years old Scotty Ayre has come out to claim that he dated the Teen Mom star back in August of 2016.

“We were a ‘thing’ but she didn’t know what she wanted, so we just fell out,” the aspiring model stated, adding that “It was a train wreck dating her!”

As fans of the reality TV show may already know, Messer’s ex-husband has accused her of drug use before she ended up in rehab for depression.

Messer, however, has denied the allegations.

Ayre took her side, stating that Messer is not a “druggie” and that she is a “good-hearted girl.”

The model also claimed that since their break up, he has tried to reconnect, but Messer has not accepted his advances.

Despite that, the man is still waiting for her to come back to him.

He also shared his opinion that Leah may be ignoring his text messages because she is back with her former husband, Jeremy Calvert.

Indeed, Messer recently took to social media to post pictures of her with Calvert having fun at a club, feeding rumors that they have rekindled their love.

However, for her it was “Just a little fun, that’s all.”

In addition, Calvert also captioned one photo: “Being friends with your ex shows you two are mature enough to get over the fact that you weren’t meant to be together.”

Ayre explained that although he is open to getting back together with Messer, he thinks it’s best for her to focus on herself for now.

Are you surprised Messer had a secret romance?

