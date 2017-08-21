Leah Messer’s Daughter Suffering From Rare Disease Has Been Falling More While In School – In Need Of An Aid

Leah Messer’s 7-year-old daughter Ali struggles with a really rare type of muscular dystrophy. Sadly, it seems like the little girl’s condition is getting worse. The Teen Mom star revealed that now, she may need help her while in school.

Messer’s former husband Carey Simms told her he received an email from school telling him that Ali had been falling over a lot more often than usual.

25-year-old Messer answered that’s she was aware of it as the teacher informed her when she picked Ali up from school that day.

She also explained that the teacher advised her to push for an aid but the reality TV star is afraid that would mean she has to move to a special class.

‘Whether that means she needs to be in a special class, it is going to happen. We gotta do it while she is young so it will be normal. It’s just first grade. It will be like that until 12th grade, but hopefully not,’ the father said.

The 7-year-old’s condition has been documented on the hit show, and she has to use a wheelchair sometimes just to get around.

Recently, Ali was even forced to stop going to tumbling classes as it became too difficult for her.

Last season, the dad noticed that the girl had been losing a lot of weight due to her refusal to eat.

Ali has a twin sister named Aleeah who does not suffer from the rare condition.

Back in May, the mother took to social media to post a photo of the sick daughter connected to some tubes, asking people to pray for her.

She later revealed that the whole procedure was a sleep study.

