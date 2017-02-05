Leah Messer under Hot Water for Not Allowing her Ill Daughter to Use a Wheelchair?

Leah Messer has already been receiving a lot of criticism for not following the doctors’ orders regarding the health of her daughter Ali and her latest confession proves that nothing much has changed.

In a sneak peak teaser, the Teen Mom 2 star is showed sitting down and having a chat with close friend Maddy when the discussion directs towards Messer’s daughter’s muscular dystrophy condition.

“I’ve been trying to make her use it as much as possible,” Leah said about Ali’s wheelchair. “I feel like she should have that option, like I’m not going to tell her, ‘No, you can’t walk.’ You’ve got to be out of your f**king mind! I’m not going to tell my child that if she wants to.”

To be fair, the mother did admit that her little girl had a tendency to “overdo” her walking capabilities.

“I can’t allow her to push herself too far,” Leah said.

Doctors told Leah and ex Corey Simms that their 7 year old daughter’s condition may worsen around this age, causing her to randomly fall out of her control.

“I think that she needs to have [a] power wheelchair all the time,” Ali’s doctor advised last year during an episode. “Her strength is still quite decent,” the doctor said. “But once she’s getting to age seven, then gradually, the maturity affects her. Then she may very slowly get weaker.”

24 year old Leah Messer said in a new clip that she is not yet able to tell if her daughter’s condition is getting worse or not

“No matter what, I may never see the decline that they see. I guess I’ll handle that when it comes,” the reality TV star said on camera, teary-eyed. “She’s gonna do whatever she wants to do, you can’t look into the future and tell,” she added, deciding to avoid the wheelchair altogether.