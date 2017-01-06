Leah Messer has a Breakdown on Teen Mom and Blames MTV

Leah Messer stated recently that she has given up her monster mom ways but on Teen Mom’s latest episode the mother had a breakdown when she lost her keys. In the end she blamed it on MTV!

Messer was struggling to get her 7 year old twins Ali and Aleeah, to a Tee-ball game on time.

She left her kids in the car by themselves for a while, only to go back in the house and cry. “I’m about to have a panic attack,” she said. “This is like important. I’m going to be super late. I cannot be late for their game. Every time MTV is here something like this has to happen!”

She insisted that her meltdown doesn’t usually happen when cameras aren’t around. Convenient!

“Because MTV was here and this never happens, so it made me feel that much worse,” she told her cousin. “Because I was, like, great, this is what everyone sees. This is what they’re going to assume. This is going to be twisted. I was thinking all that in my head. A lot of stuff with the show affects me.”

Fans think otherwise.

“Oh look, Leah hasn’t changed a bit. Late, unorganized and crying,” tweeted one fan of the show. “Another season, another Leah breakdown because she can’t find her keys,” said another social media commenter.

The fans also dissed her for always trying to blame someone else for her mistakes.

“Leah only functions like a hot wreck when MTV is there? Does all the crayon on the wall say LIAR?”

“I don’t get why they complain so much about the show but keep on filming … Once your contract is up you don’t have to sign again.”

As we have previously reported, Messer stated that she was afraid editing on the show would make her look bad.

“Yes sometimes [I get nervous]. There is a lot of editing and all that. You don’t know what’s going to be on air.”