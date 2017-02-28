Leah Messer Fears For Her Daughter’s Health As She Waits For Test Results

During the latest episode of Teen Mom we witnessed the terrified faces of Leah Messer and her former husband Corey Simms as the parents of Aleeah Grace had to put their daughter through special genetic testing to determine if the little girl suffers from any special needs like her twin sister does.

As you may be aware, the show is filmed ahead of time and so, while the scared parents are still awaiting the results on screen, in real life they have already managed to find out some good news!

Thankfully, Messer and Simms can breathe a sigh of relief as their 7 year old daughter Aleeah Grace, also known as Gracie does not have the gene that causes muscular dystrophy, the illness her twin sister currently struggles with.

According to a trusty source close to the worried family, “Gracie is fine,” and she is in fact “doing great.”

The family has been blessed with good news when it comes to the other girl that suffers from muscular dystrophy as well. The little girl is still able to walk at the age of 7 even though the doctors have said she may be forced to use a wheelchair by the time she starts kindergarten.

“Ali isn’t in her chair full time,” the source explained “She only uses it as needed.”

Furthermore, the parents are having a civil relationship, being on good terms after years of vicious feuding, time during which Simms even accused Messer of being a druggie.

But now, the insider shared, “Everything is running smoothly. Corey couldn’t be happier with their arrangement.”