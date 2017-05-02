Leah Messer And Jeremy Calvert Get Together For A Night Out And Spark Another Cheating Scandal!

Leah Messer and Jeremy Calvert are back together and having fun! But their reunion also sparked more drama on Teen Mom 2!

Advertisement

The man’s former fiancée accused him of cheating on her again after he was caught with his ex-wife by the paparazzi.

25 years old Leah took to social media to share a photo of her and Jeremy at a bar, captioning it: “The ex-husband.”

Source: radaronline.com

But she didn’t stop there. Later on, she posted yet another picture, this time with the caption: “Just a little fun, that’s all!”

Just a little fun, that's all!!!! 👌🏼😂😂 @kacywalker A post shared by Leah dawn (@leahdawn92mtv) on Apr 29, 2017 at 5:43am PDT

However, it looks like they are not romantically involved like it was assumed at first. At least that’s what Calvert claimed in his Instagram post.

“Being friends with your ex shows you two are mature enough to get over the fact that you weren’t meant to be together.”

However, their drunken night out was enough to infuriate his ex-fiancée Brooke Wehr, who posted a now-deleted photo of her in bed with a Calvert look-alike.

But the man shot back by calling her classless for trying to get even in another post.

However, Wehr did not give up and decided to post a few texts between her former best friend and Calvert as proof that they had an affair behind her back.

Happy anniversary @bwehr10 i love you baby, now lets go have a amazing evening and night. #cincy #breakingbenjamin A post shared by Jeremy Calvert (@jeremylcalvert505) on Jan 27, 2017 at 4:11pm PST

As fans of Teen Mom may already know, Calvert has already admitted to sleeping with her friend.

Great night with the wife at @lukecombsmusic & @brantleygilbert #wv #greatconcert and personal thanks to @shaunfoistofficial for setting things up for us we truly appreciate it man.. #weoweyou A post shared by Jeremy Calvert (@jeremylcalvert505) on Feb 11, 2017 at 8:00pm PST

However, he claimed that at the time, he and Wehr were on a break. When they did get back together, both he and the friend thought it would be awkward to tell her and so they kept their mouths shut.

Advertisement

About Messer, Jeremy just stated that when he runs into his ex-wife, he is going to act like an adult for the sake of their kid.