Leah Block From The Bachelorette Apologizes For Racially Insensitive Tweet

Leah Block admits she made a mistake! The former star of the Bachelor – who tried to win Ben Higgin’s heart on the series – came under fire on Monday after made some insensitive remarks on Twitter regarding “diversity” on Rachel Lindsay’s season of the Bachelorette.

She tweeted, “I’m sitting here watching the Bachelorette, and my roommate just sat down on the couch and said, ‘What is this? @LoveAndHipHop? DEAD.”

Rachel responded saying, “let me know if she wants to meet Lee, they sound like they would have a lot in common #ihavetimetoday.”

Just some background information to fill you in: earlier in the month, Lee Garrett – a contestant on the Bachelorette – was criticized after making “racist” tweets.

However, Block came forward yesterday apologizing for her comments.

She wrote, “I come forward honestly and openly, to extend my sincere apology for the tweet from my account on Monday, June 19th regarding the current season of The Bachelorette.”

“The comment came from a place that poked fun at the failure of representation of minorities in reality TV and belittled the significance of Rachel’s presence on the show.”

As you might know, Lindsay is the first-ever Black Bachelorette which Block said she was “proud to see.”

“I acknowledge that entertaining this humor is a careless action that stifles the progress the black community has made on television and continue to be done in this industry,” she continued.

“It is of vital importance to prioritize these experiences and help destroy the oppressive forces that threaten communities of minority status. My tweet did neither, and I see that as a failure of mine.”

She concluded, “I accept responsibility for my ignorance, and as I move forward I’ll engage in these issues – so I can become an informed ally who would never consider that tweet to be funny in the first place. Our society shouldn’t have a place for hate targeting any minority group. We can’t make the future better until we make ourselves better, and I’m starting now.”