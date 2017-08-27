FREE NEWSLETTER
Lea Michele Is Most ‘Grateful’ For Her New Boyfriend Zandy Reich Ahead Of Her 31St Birthday

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 08/27/2017
lea-micheleSource: people.com

Lea Michele is turning 31 years old soon, and she has a new lover to celebrate with. Today, the actress took to social media to share a photo of her new boyfriend Zandy Reich for the first time, therefore making it official.

Aside from the snap, the star also opened up about her feelings and wrote a message in which she told him how grateful she is to have the man in her life.

The picture was of Lea and Zandy looking over at the horizon and doing a classically romantic couple pose.

Michele wrote in the caption that about a year prior, in the exact place where they took the photo, the significant other told her 30 would be her best year – and it looks like the actress agrees.

‘So much to be grateful for, but mostly you.. got a feeling 31 is going to be even better… ❤️ u Z.’

Lea Michele is turning 31 years old this upcoming Tuesday!

She was first linked romantically to Reich earlier this summer when they were caught by the paparazzi holding hands on the streets of New York last month.

Zandy Reich is the president of AYR, a female clothing brand.

Do you think the two are going to last?

